GAVAN BOSCHELE
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Boschele enters year two with Toyota
In another year with Team Toyota, Gavan Boschele looks to grow his skills in the stock car realm as his development continues.
About Gavan:
- Favorite track and why: Bristol Motor Speedway. I haven’t raced there yet, but it’s a super-banked race track and I’ve loved those types of tracks ever since I was young.
- Most memorable career moment: My win at the Tulsa Shootout in 2023. Such a surreal moment!
- Racing background (high-level): Multi-time late model race winner; Multi-time dirt race winner
- Car number: 25