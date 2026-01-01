GEORGE PHILLIPS
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 3
Young George Phillips heads into 2025 with high hopes
In another season with Wilson Motorsports and Team Toyota, George Phillips is back on the late model stock car circuit, looking to further progress in his young career.
About George:
- Favorite track and why: New Smyrna Speedway. I’ve won the last few races there and it’s a place that really suits my driving style. It’s very fast, hard to pass on and hard to manage the tires. It’s a very unique race track.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the Heart to Heart 100 at New Smyrna Speedway. We wrecked earlier in the week and came back with a new car and ended up winning the race. That was a life-changing moment for me.
- Racing background (high-level): Multi-time Pro Late Model stock car race winner; Carolina Pro Late Model Series Champion
- Car number: 22