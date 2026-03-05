ISABELLA ROBUSTO
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 5
Robusto returns for second full-time ARCA season
After a successful rookie season, Isabella Robusto once again takes on the full ARCA Menards Series campaign in 2026 in the No. 55 Toyota Camry with Nitro Motorsports.
About Isabella:
- Favorite track and why: Sonoma Raceway. I grew up racing go karts on road courses, and I’ve race a GT4 car and ARCA car and have really enjoyed it. The elevation changes you have there make it very fun to drive.
- Most memorable career moment: Racing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds track. I have very limited dirt racing experience and that was my first ARCA dirt race. I started in the back but moved my way up to finish second. And to be the highest-finishing female in a national NASCAR-sanctioned race is pretty cool also.
- Racing background (high-level): Two-time winner in Late Model stock cars; first female to win a Legend Car National Qualifier event in 2018
- Car number: 55
- Toyota Development Driver