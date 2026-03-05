ISABELLA ROBUSTO

YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 5
Robusto returns for second full-time ARCA season

After a successful rookie season, Isabella Robusto once again takes on the full ARCA Menards Series campaign in 2026 in the No. 55 Toyota Camry with Nitro Motorsports.

About Isabella:

  • Favorite track and why: Sonoma Raceway. I grew up racing go karts on road courses, and I’ve race a GT4 car and ARCA car and have really enjoyed it. The elevation changes you have there make it very fun to drive.
  • Most memorable career moment: Racing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds track. I have very limited dirt racing experience and that was my first ARCA dirt race. I started in the back but moved my way up to finish second. And to be the highest-finishing female in a national NASCAR-sanctioned race is pretty cool also.
  • Racing background (high-level): Two-time winner in Late Model stock cars; first female to win a Legend Car National Qualifier event in 2018
  • Car number: 55
  • Toyota Development Driver

ON-TRACK ACTION

General Tire 150
General Tire 150
February 12 General Tire 200 at Daytona
February 14 General Tire 200
General Tire 150
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