JACOB DENNEY
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Denney has eyes set on a title in 2026
After a top-four finish in the USAC National Midget championship last season, Jacob Denney out for more wins and a title this year.
About Jacob:
- Favorite track and why: Montpelier Motor Speedway. That’s where I really started out and figured out how to race.
- Most memorable career moment: My first career win at Lincoln Park Speedway in 2022.
- Racing background (high-level): multi-time USAC midget race winner
- Car number: 67
- Toyota Development Driver