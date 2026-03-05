JADE AVEDISIAN
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Avedisian looking forward to 2026
Continuing her development, Jade Avedisian will take on late model racing with Wilson Motorsports and a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule with Nitro Motorsports this season.
About Jade:
- Favorite track and why: Eldora Speedway. It’s the biggest track midgets go to, a half mile track. It’s also a place where you run incredibly close to the wall and it’s easy to hit it. I like places where you have that balance.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Championship. It was an up and down season. Started off with a win and then had a few average months. But, then at the end, we climbed our way back at the end. A super special year!
- Racing background (high-level): First woman to win a CARS TOUR race; 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion; First woman to claim a podium finish in a Chili Bowl preliminary race
- Car number: 24
- Toyota Development Driver