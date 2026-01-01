JAKE BOLLMAN
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 1
Bollman joins Nitro Motorsports for 2026 championship push
Jake Bollman joins will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series, looking to make his way to victory lane several times throughout the season.
About Jake:
- Favorite track and why: Daytona International Speedway as the drafting there is such a blast!
- Most memorable career moment: Winning my first ARCA race at Colorado National Speedway in 2025!
- Racing background (high-level): Former ARCA Menards Series West race winner
- Car number: 20