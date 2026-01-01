JAKE BOLLMAN

YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 1
Bollman joins Nitro Motorsports for 2026 championship push

Jake Bollman joins will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series, looking to make his way to victory lane several times throughout the season.

About Jake:

  • Favorite track and why: Daytona International Speedway as the drafting there is such a blast!
  • Most memorable career moment: Winning my first ARCA race at Colorado National Speedway in 2025!
  • Racing background (high-level): Former ARCA Menards Series West race winner
  • Car number: 20

ON-TRACK ACTION

February 12 General Tire 200 at Daytona
February 12 General Tire 200
General Tire 150
General Tire 150
February 14 General Tire 200
February 13 General Tire 200 at Daytona
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