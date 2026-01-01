JOHNNY GREAVES
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 11
Greaves out for more victories, and championship in 2026
After a top-six finish in the Off-Road Series Pro 4 category last season, Johnny Greaves is more motivated than ever to capture more wins and another championship this season.
About Johnny:
- Favorite track and why: Crandon International Raceway. I love its high speed, the large number of fans that come out to support us and it's the grand finale!
- Most memorable career moment: Finishing 1-2 with my son, CJ, in his first win in 2013.
- Racing background (high-level): 2024 Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee; multi-time champion across off road racing series; over 100 wins across off road racing series
- Car number: 22