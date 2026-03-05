JULIAN DACOSTA
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
DaCosta to contest ARCA West crown with Nitro Motorsports
Making the step up fully into stock cars this season, Julian DaCosta joins Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series West.
About Julian:
- Favorite track and why: Road Atlanta and Daytona International Speedway. Road Atlanta has a lot of elevation changes and a lot of different types of turns that make it exciting to drive. At Daytona, you need master the art of drafting and work the correct strategy to get around that place.
- Most memorable career moment: I have a few but one of them when went 11th to first in a single corner in MX5 Cup at Daytona my rookie year.
- Racing background (high-level): Multi-time Trans Am TA2 winner
- Car number: 25