KEELAN HARVICK
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 1
Newly signed Harvick looks to continue his development with Toyota
13-year-old Keelan Harvick looks to follow his racing heritage and achieve his racing dreams
About Keelan:
- Favorite track and why: Florence Motor Speedway because of the worn out surface.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the Snowflake125
- Racing background: In December, Harvick, a third-generation racer, became the youngest-ever winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway. He followed up with a victory in Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker earlier this month, crowning him the youngest winner of that event while also earning his first career LMSC victory. The 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion made the successful transition from Legends to Late Models as he won four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model events and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model Series races in 2025, becoming the first driver to win PLM events in both series in the same season.
- Car number: 62 - Harvick carries the No. 62 in homage to his maternal grandfather, John Paul Linville, who raced with the same number for much of his career.
- Toyota Development Driver