MAX REAVES
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Reaves looks to build upon stellar rookie campaign
Max Reaves had a breakout rookie season in ARCA competition and is eager to repeat that success and more in 2026 with Joe Gibbs Racing.
About Max:
- Favorite track and why: New Smyrna Speedway. I enjoy the ratios of the corners and it’s a fun track to race on.
- Most memorable career moment: Getting to race against my friends in quarter midgets. I have some really good memories from those days.
- Racing background (high-level): Three-time ARCA Menards Series winner; Youngest winner in ARCA East history; 2024 Carolina Pro Late Model Series champion; competed in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour and the CARS Late Model Stock Tour
- Car number: 18