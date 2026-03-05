MAX REAVES

YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Reaves looks to build upon stellar rookie campaign

Max Reaves had a breakout rookie season in ARCA competition and is eager to repeat that success and more in 2026 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

About Max:

  • Favorite track and why: New Smyrna Speedway. I enjoy the ratios of the corners and it’s a fun track to race on.
  • Most memorable career moment: Getting to race against my friends in quarter midgets. I have some really good memories from those days.
  • Racing background (high-level): Three-time ARCA Menards Series winner; Youngest winner in ARCA East history; 2024 Carolina Pro Late Model Series champion; competed in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour and the CARS Late Model Stock Tour
  • Car number: 18

ON-TRACK ACTION

General Tire 150
General Tire 150
General Tire 150
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