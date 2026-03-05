MIA LOVELL
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 1
Lovell joins Toyota, Nitro Motorsports for ARCA Menards Series West in 2026
From sports cars to stock cars, Mia Lovell joins Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series West.
About Mia:
- Favorite track and why: Road Atlanta. It’s fast, has good rhythm, and it rewards precision.
- Most memorable career moment: My first racing win in a Legends Car at the Silver State Road Course series. I started from the pole, was sent to the back, and drove my way up to the win!
- Racing background (high-level): 2025 TransAm TA2 Series West Division Rookie of the Year; former racer in the Toyota GR Cup Series
- Car number: 15