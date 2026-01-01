THOMAS ANNUNIZATA
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Annunizata joins Nitro Motorsports for 2026 ARCA campaign
Piloting the No. 70 Toyota Camry this season, Thomas Annunizata is in prime position to compete for the ARCA Menards Series title.
About Thomas:
- Favorite track and why: Circuit of the Americas (COTA). It it fits my driving style very well and some of my racing idols have or race on that circuit currently.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning my first ARCA race with Nitro Motorsports at Lime Rock Park in 2025. Out of all the wins in my career, I never had the chance to do donuts, let alone donuts on the NASCAR stage.
- Racing background (high-level): Former ARCA Menards Series race winner
- Car number: 70