Front
While retaining the spindle grill that symbolizes the Lexus brand and the RC F bodylines, the front is modified in the image of a GT3 racecar. The curved aerodynamic parts on the left and right called "canards" are creating air vortices to the rear of the car in order to obtain necessary downforce.
Side
The GT3 car is a race-specific car that is based on the commercial production model with regulations requiring the use of the monocoque of the production model and forbidding any changes in the layout of the engine mounting position, so Lexus RC F GT3 is while also adopting the same front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive layout.
Back
The rear end is designed to produce strong downforce. Notable features are the rear wing designed with technology gained from GT500 racecar development and the diffusers that churn up the air beneath the car. The vertical plates are called splitters and function the efficiently smooth out the airflow under the car and thus reduce drag.