THE CAR

OUR STORY

Lexus competes in sports car racing with the Lexus RC F GT3, helping to develop technologies, capabilities, and components to be implemented on track and into production vehicles.

Our goal is to develop a motorsports culture that inspires passion, has success on track, and continues to highlight the history and performance of the F brand.

THE GT3

LEXUS RC F GT3 RACE CAR DESIGN

Lexus Racing
Front
01

Front

While retaining the spindle grill that symbolizes the Lexus brand and the RC F bodylines, the front is modified in the image of a GT3 racecar. The curved aerodynamic parts on the left and right called "canards" are creating air vortices to the rear of the car in order to obtain necessary downforce.

Side
02

Side

The GT3 car is a race-specific car that is based on the commercial production model with regulations requiring the use of the monocoque of the production model and forbidding any changes in the layout of the engine mounting position, so Lexus RC F GT3 is while also adopting the same front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive layout.

Back
03

Back

The rear end is designed to produce strong downforce. Notable features are the rear wing designed with technology gained from GT500 racecar development and the diffusers that churn up the air beneath the car. The vertical plates are called splitters and function the efficiently smooth out the airflow under the car and thus reduce drag.

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GALLERY

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TECH TALK

Questions Answered –  Lexus RC F GT3

Have you ever wondered how similar the Lexus RC F GT3 race car is to the RC F street car or how often the engine and certain parts and components need to be changed out during IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season? As we near the return to the race track, we will answer some commonly asked questions about the Lexus RC F GT3. This week focuses on the engine of the Lexus RC F GT3 with some expert insight on recent follower questions.

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