2025 12 Hours of Sebring Recap | Lexus GT3

SEBRING, Fla. (March 15, 2025) – The Vasser Sullivan No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 scored a second-place podium finish in Saturday’s Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway with drivers Jack Hawksworth, Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo. The No. 12 Lexus was in the fight for the win in the closing minutes of the race after leading the GTD class for a total of 77 laps around the 17-turn, 3.74-mile, Florida road course.

Hawksworth started third in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 and the team ran among the top five for the majority of the race with the trio of drivers taking turns behind the wheel. In his final stint, Thompson got to the front of the field with a couple passes and turned the No. 14 Lexus over to Hawksworth to finish the final two hours of the 12-hour endurance event. Hawksworth quickly made his way back up to the front of the field, leading 18 laps before contact from a competitor in the closing minutes resulted in a second-place result.

In the GTD PRO category, Aaron Telitz started the race seventh in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 and ran among the top 10 throughout his opening stint before handing driving duties over to Jose Maria Lopez. In hour three, a class competitor made contact with Lopez, and he was forced to bring the No. 14 Lexus to the garage for repairs to the steering rack. The team worked quickly to fix the damaged race car and returned to the race. They went on to run for the next seven hours before another competitor made contact with the No. 14 Lexus with Kyle Kirkwood behind the wheel. The Lexus went back behind the wall once again before retiring with just under two hours remaining and finished 11th.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3s return to action at the Long Beach Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, April 12 where the GTD class will compete on the Streets of Long Beach. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.

We executed nearly perfectly today. Parker (Thompson) drove amazing there to give me the car in the lead. Frankie (Montecalvo) had some amazing stints as well. The Vasser Sullivan team, the pit stops – we were just clicking. And we really needed that. Now, I feel like we’ve got something that we can build on moving forward. I would’ve loved to have won that race, but happy with the result. I don’t know if I would’ve been able to hold them off. Second was maybe all we had today.

-Jack Hawksworth