Tech Talk - Refueling The RC F GT3 | Lexus GT3

MAY 2020 ISSUE

Watching old films of motor racing from the 1950s it is possible to see race cars being refueled in pit lane during a race using a funnel and an open fuel churn. Often the fuel tank was located right behind the driver and in the haste and drama of a pit stop, spillage was an inevitable risk. In the unfortunate event of the spilt fuel contacting the hot exhaust system or hot brakes then the low flashpoint of the racing fuel could cause the fuel to ignite.



Over time, race teams have learned to improve their procedures and they also discovered equipment in the aircraft industry that allowed them to fuel their race cars from sealed containers using dry-break connectors.

Soon these dry-break connectors were being purpose designed for race cars and the improvement in safety along with the prevention of fire has been tremendous.

The Lexus RC F GT3 car uses a dry break connector for both refueling during practice sessions and also during the race. The dry break connector latches on to the fuel tank filler and both filling and venting take place via concentric hoses when the refueler opens the valve using the two levers shown above.