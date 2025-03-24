Why We Race | Lexus GT3

MARCH 2018 ISSUE

How Lexus’ Racing Past Paved the Way for the Future of Lexus Performance

Why does Lexus race? The thrill of taking the checkered flag might be reason enough, but with an exhilarating lineup of high performance vehicles and a racing history that spans nearly two decades, Lexus hits the track year after year not just to win, but to improve, to innovate, and to leave our mark on the motorsports industry.

Read on to learn more about how the most thrilling victories and experiences from Lexus’ racing history has helped create the most powerful Lexus models on the road today, and why competing continues to influence the future of Lexus innovation and performance.



Racing Is In Our DNA

Lexus’ rich motorsports history began when we raced a GS 400 to victory during the 1999 Motorola Cup North American series. Since then, countless racing teams have competed and succeeded with Lexus race cars in all levels of North American racing, from three consecutive Rolex 24 Hour at Daytona victories, to three Baja 1000 off-road championships and a class victory at Pike’s Peak International Hill Climb—the second-oldest race in the U.S.



We Drive (and Test) With the Best

If Lexus wants to create superior performance vehicles, then we must learn from those who drive them. Many of the most accomplished pro drivers of all time have competed and collaborated with Lexus to bring home trophies and test Lexus performance technology. Motorsports Hall-of-Famer Scott Pruett, for example, was instrumental in the creation of the F Performance Line, and continues to assist Lexus with product development to this day.



Racing Today Shapes Innovation Tomorrow

Racing successes (and challenges) offer Lexus valuable knowledge to improve technologies featured in the brand’s high-performance lineup. Key example: the 2017 RC F GT3 race car closely resembles the RC F, helping Lexus test performance features that may make it to production. “What we learn at the race track truly helps us build better cars,” says Lexus Motorsports Manager Mark Egger. “It is the ultimate proving ground.”