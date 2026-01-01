YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 11
Wallace focused on more wins and title run in 2026
With a Crown Jewel win at the Brickyard 400 in 2025, Bubba Wallace and his No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE team look for further milestone wins on the Cup Series schedule in 2026.
About Bubba:
- Favorite track and why: Martinsville Speedway. I have two Truck Series wins there and seem to always run well there.
- Most memorable career moment: Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway in 2022.
- Racing background (high-level): Two-time Cup Series race winner; First African-American to win in the Truck Series; First African-American to win a major race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
- Community outreach efforts: Live To Be Different Foundation
- Car number: 23