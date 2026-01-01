YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Briscoe seeks further wins and potentially, a championship, in year two with Toyota
After a highly-successful debut season with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing, which included a trip to the Championship 4, Chase Briscoe is back in the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE, looking for his first NASCAR title.
About Chase:
- Favorite track and why: It’s between Darlington Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Both tracks have worn-out, slick surfaces, and that reminds me a little of my dirt racing days. Places like those are typically my favorite tracks to race.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in 2024 and winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2020.
- Racing background (high-level): Two-time Cup Series race winner; former O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series Rookie of the Year; third-generation racer who began on dirt tracks in the Midwest; two-time Southern 500 winner; claimed Toyota’s first Daytona 500 pole in 2025.
- Car number: 19