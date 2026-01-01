YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 13
Bell eager to finally claim first Cup Series title
After another multi-win season and trip to NASCAR’s postseason in 2025, Christopher Bell and his No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE team are fully focused on taking home the Cup Series crown this year.
About Christopher:
- Favorite track and why: Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a mix between a high-speed intermediate track and a short track, which makes it enjoyable to drive.
- Most memorable career moment: The day Jack Irving called me and said I’d have a full-time ride in the Truck Series. That was the turning point in my career.
- Racing background (high-level): Two-time NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 participant; 2017 Truck Series Champion; three-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner; first Cup Series driver to win three consecutive races in the Next Gen era.
- Car number: 20
- Toyota Driver Development Program graduate