YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 6
Heim continues development in 2026 with 23XI Racing
After capturing the Truck Series championship in a record-breaking season, Corey Heim heads into 2026 eager to continue his rapid rise in NASCAR.
About Corey:
- Favorite track and why: Kansas Speedway. I was able to win there twice a year ago in the Truck Series and I also got my first ARCA win there in 2020 with Venturini Motorsports. I look forward to that track every time we go there. It's multi-group race track and a lot of fun to drive.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the Truck Series championship
- Racing background (high-level): 2025 Truck Series champion; Holds Truck Series records for most wins in a season (12), most stage wins in a season (23), most Playoff Points earned (65) and the youngest to 15 career wins; Youngest Driver in NASCAR history with 10 race wins; Earned Toyota's 100th ARCA victory at Kansas Speedway in 2020
- Car number: 67
- Toyota Development Driver