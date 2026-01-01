YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 19
Hamlin returns with eyes set on maiden Cup Series title
Nearly missing out on the Cup Series title last season, Denny Hamlin and his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE team are back for another shot at the crown in 2026.
About Denny:
- Favorite track and why: Darlington Raceway. I feel like I can make up some difference there. It’s also the ultimate driver’s track.
- Most memorable career moment: 2016 Daytona 500 win – my first win at that race and the first for Toyota
- Racing background (high-level): Three-time Daytona 500 winner; multi-time Championship 4 participant; co-owner of 23XI Racing; driver who gave Toyota their 200th Cup Series win.
- Community outreach efforts: The Denny Hamlin Foundation
- Car number: 11