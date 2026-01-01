YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 11
Jones primed for postseason push in 2026
With a solid 2025 campaign, Erik Jones seeks to put his No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in victory lane during the 2026 season.
About Erik:
- Favorite track and why: Darlington Raceway has become my favorite track. It’s a place that reminds me of short track racing I was doing growing up. Racing the track, trying to reserve your equipment. Darlington is just a good test of your whole team. If everyone is doing their job and executing, you’ll be in a good spot there.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning at Darlington in 2022 in the No. 43 car. Winning that and getting a hat from Richard Petty was special.
- Racing background (high-level): Three-time Cup Series race winner; youngest Truck Series champion in 2015; youngest ASA Late Model winner at age 14
- Community outreach efforts: Erik Jones Foundation
- Car number: 43