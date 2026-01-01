YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 8
Nemechek out with a vengeance heading into 2026
In now his third full-time season in the No. 42 Camry XSE with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, John Hunter Nemechek looks for a breakout 2026.
About John Hunter:
- Favorite track and why: Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s the “Last Great Coliseum” and I just love the whole vibe of the place, the concrete surface. It doesn’t get much better than that.
- Most memorable career moment: Truck Series win at Las Vegas in 2021 and the first times my daughters Aspen and Penelope went to the race track with me.
- Racing background (high-level): 11-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race winner; former O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series Championship 4 participant; 13-time Truck Series race winner
- Car number: 42
- Toyota Driver Development Program graduate