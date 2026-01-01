YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 7
Herbst eager for breakout year two with 23XI Racing and Toyota
After a solid rookie season in the Cup Series, Riley Herbst heads into 2026 looking for a breakout season
About Riley:
- Favorite track and why: Phoenix Raceway. It’s a fun track to drive with its different ends and the dog leg. Flat corners and the weather is typically nice too, when we’re there.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series in 2024
- Racing background (high-level): Three-time race O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner; one of only five drivers in NASCAR history to achieve top-10 finishes in their debut Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Truck Series races; 2023 Baja 100 Trophy Truck Spec class winner; former ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year
- Car number: 35