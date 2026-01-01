YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 8
Gibbs focused on entering victory lane this season
Now in his fourth full-time Cup Series season, Ty Gibbs is primed to take the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE to victory lane, as well as position himself for the title.
About Ty:
- Favorite track and why: I have three in mind – Homestead-Miami Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway. Of those three, lately, I’d say Darlington. It’s one of the last “driver” tracks we have on the schedule. An old, worn-out surface and very technical race track. Really fun to drive.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning my first Xfinity Series start in 2021. We didn’t have any practice or qualifying, so just went out there and raced and the car drove very well. It’s a day I’ll never forget.
- Racing background (high-level): 2022 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion; former Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year; first driver in NASCAR’s modern era (1972-present) to win in their first NASCAR national series start (Daytona Road Course – 2021); winner of NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge in 2025
- Car number: 54