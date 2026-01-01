YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Reddick looks to visit victory lane again in 2026, along with shot at the Cup Series title
Tyler Reddick enters 2026 looking for a bounceback season in the NASCAR Cup Series, while also yearning of a first Cup Series title.
About Tyler:
- Favorite track and why: It’s between Homestead-Miami Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway at this point. Having a few wins and Xfinity Series championships at Homestead is special.
- Most memorable career moment: My first NASCAR K&N Series race win at Rockingham Speedway. We were battling a competitor on the last lap and were able to get a dramatic win. I feel like that moment was huge for my career and the path I was taking.
- Racing background (high-level): 2024 Cup Series Regular Season Champion and Championship 4 participant; eight-time Cup Series race winner; Two-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion
- Car number: 45