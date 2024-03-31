Hamlin Hops to Toyota Owners 400 Victory Lane

Denny Hamlin scored his second points victory of the 2024 season in Sunday evening’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin took the lead in overtime to earn his fifth Cup Series win his home track. Martin Truex Jr was on his way to victory before the late-race caution, won the second stage and led 228 laps in the 400-lap event to finish fourth, with Christopher Bell in sixth and Tyler Reddick 10th.