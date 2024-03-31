Hamlin Hops to Toyota Owners 400 Victory Lane

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Race Results
Denny Hamlin wins in overtime at Richmond, securing his second season victory in the Toyota Owners 400.
Denny Hamlin scored his second points victory of the 2024 season in Sunday evening’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin took the lead in overtime to earn his fifth Cup Series win his home track. Martin Truex Jr was on his way to victory before the late-race caution, won the second stage and led 228 laps in the 400-lap event to finish fourth, with Christopher Bell in sixth and Tyler Reddick 10th.
"I’ve had the best pit crew all year long. I loved our chances. We still had Martin (Truex Jr.) – he was the deserving race winner there, but you give these pit crews an opportunity – this is what it is all about. You have to have your whole team put together – and they just killed it today.”
- Denny Hamlin
Bubba Wallace finished 13th, Erik Jones 14th, Ty Gibbs 16th and John Hunter Nemechek finished 25th.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 7th. Coverage begins at 3PM ET on FS1 and can be heard on MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.