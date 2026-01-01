YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 7
Jones keen on capturing more in 2026
With two victories in 2025, Brandon Jones and his No 20 Toyota GR Supra team head into the 2026 season in search of more success and hopefully, a championship.
About Brandon:
- Favorite track and why: The tracks you win at are typically your favorites. So for me, Kansas Speedway is one as I typically run well there. I enjoy that track as you have options on where to run, whether it be the bottom, middle or top. Another track I enjoy, one that I haven’t won at, is Bristol Motor Speedway. The atmosphere and ambiance of Bristol is unique, and I’ve raced so many different types of cars around there.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race in 2020 at Phoenix. The type of race it was and the drivers I had to fend off to win made it a very special win.
- Racing background (high-level): Seven-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race winner; one-time Truck Series winner
- Car number: 20