YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 5
Crews makes jump to O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for 2026
Taking on most of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this season, Brent Crews embarks on his rookie campaign, looking to make some noise.
About Brent:
- Favorite track and why: I have a bunch depending on the types of tracks. For dirt, Chili Bowl or I55 Raceway. Road courses, definitely Road America. Oval wise, Salem Raceway or Dover Motor Speedway.
- Most memorable career moment: The Tulsa Shootout in 2024. Being able to race against the likes of Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and 433 other cars, and coming out with the victory is one of the more special moments in my life as a racing driver.
- Racing background (high-level): Six-time ARCA Menards Series race winner; youngest ever Trans-Am TA2 Series champion in 2023; Youngest driver to win a POWRi National Midget Series race, at 13 years old; 2017 Rotax Grand Nationals Micro Max Champion; 2016 United States Pro Kart Series Rookie Champion
- Car number: 1
- Toyota Development Driver