YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 5
Thompson begins sophomore campaign in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
After a solid rookie season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with nearly double digit top-10s, Dean Thompson is back for more in his No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.
About Dean:
- Favorite track and why: I don’t have a favorite track, per say. I try to approach the next race as my favorite track, go into each weekend with the best mindset possible.
- Most memorable career moment: When I won a race at Irwindale Speedway in 2020. At that point, racing was sort of a hobby for me and that moment made it into a career for me.
- Racing background (high-level): 70 career Truck Series starts with TRICON Garage; two top-fives and 11 top-10s in the Truck Series
- Car number: 26