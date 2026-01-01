YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 7
Burton returns to Toyota for 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
For the first time in five seasons, Harrison Burton will pilot a Toyota, taking on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Sam Hunt Racing in his No. 24 Toyota GR Supra.
About Harrison:
- Favorite track and why: Darlington Raceway. I love the history of the track, and it’s a super fun and technical race track to race on.
- Most memorable career moment: My Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway in 2024.
- Racing background (high-level): One-time NASCAR Cup Series winner; four-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner; 2017 ARCA Menards Series East champion
- Car number: 24
- Toyota Development Driver