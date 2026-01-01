TAYLOR GRAY

X / Y
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Gray sets sight on O’Reilly Series title in 2026

After a successful rookie season in 2025, that included his first career win, Taylor Gray enters 2026 primed for a championship run in his No. 54 Toyota GR Supra.

About Taylor:

  • Favorite track and why: I don’t have a specific favorite at the moment. I try to find the best aspects of each circuit we go to on our schedule and approach each in a good mindset leading into the weekend.
  • Most memorable career moment: I’m saving this for the day I win a championship.
  • Racing background (high-level): Earned first career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Martinsville in October 2025; Made the Round of 8 in the Truck Series Playoffs in 2024 with TRICON Garage; finished second overall in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2022 
  • Car number: 54
  • Toyota Development Driver

ON-TRACK ACTION

United Rentals 300
United Rentals 300
United Rentals 300
United Rentals 300
United Rentals 300
X / Y

PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

GR SUPRA 3.0
2025

GR SUPRA 3.0

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
GR SUPRA 3.0 PREMIUM
2025

GR SUPRA 3.0 PREMIUM

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
X / Y