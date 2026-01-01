YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Sawalich enters second O’Reilly Series season in 2026
Toyota Development Driver William Sawalich is in year two of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series after a solid rookie campaign, looking to secure his first career victory this season.
About William:
- Favorite track and why: Bristol Motor Speedway. The high speeds we run there, the concrete surface. I’ve won there twice, so that also adds to why it’s my favorite.
- Most memorable career moment: My first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2024. I had been waiting for an opportunity like that in my career. It was intimidating to do it at Homestead with how you need to drive that track, specifically, but it went well for us.
- Racing background (high-level): 2023 and 2024 ARCA Menards Series East champion; former pole sitter in the Trucks and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series; youngest NASCAR National Series pole sitter at Talladega Superspeedway; 2022 SCCA Trans-Am TA2 ProAm Series Champion
- Car number: 18
- Toyota Development Driver