Almirola delivers at Martinsville

It was another stellar night for Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won four of the first seven Xfinity Series races this season. Chandler Smith continued his streak of finishing in the top-10 in every race with a third-place run to extend his points lead to 35, while Sheldon Creed was scored sixth.

Both Smith and Creed are Dash 4 Cash eligible heading into next weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.