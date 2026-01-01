GIO RUGGIERO

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YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Ruggiero pilots No. 17 Tundra TRD Pro for Truck Series sophomore campaign

Capturing a victory and successful results in his rookie season, Gio Ruggiero looks to add more trophies and a championship to his resume this season.

About Gio:

  • Favorite track and why: Winchester Speedway. It’s one of the fastest half-mile race tracks there is. Super high-banked, very fast and it always puts on a great race for the fans.
  • Most memorable career moment: Winning a late model race at Hickory Speedway in 2023. My whole family was there and I was able to celebrate the victory with my dad, which was very special.
  • Racing background (high-level): ARCA Menards Series East race winner; 2023 Southern Super Series Champion; 2023 CRA Super Series Champion; 2022 Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series Champion
  • Truck number: 17
  • Toyota Development Driver

ON-TRACK ACTION

Fresh From Florida 250
Fr8 Racing 208
Fresh From Florida 250
Fresh From Florida 250
Fresh From Florida 250
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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

TUNDRA LIMITED
2025

TUNDRA LIMITED

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TUNDRA PLATINUM
2025

TUNDRA PLATINUM

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TUNDRA TRD PRO
2025

TUNDRA TRD PRO

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TUNDRA CAPSTONE
2025

TUNDRA CAPSTONE

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