YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Ruggiero pilots No. 17 Tundra TRD Pro for Truck Series sophomore campaign
Capturing a victory and successful results in his rookie season, Gio Ruggiero looks to add more trophies and a championship to his resume this season.
About Gio:
- Favorite track and why: Winchester Speedway. It’s one of the fastest half-mile race tracks there is. Super high-banked, very fast and it always puts on a great race for the fans.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning a late model race at Hickory Speedway in 2023. My whole family was there and I was able to celebrate the victory with my dad, which was very special.
- Racing background (high-level): ARCA Menards Series East race winner; 2023 Southern Super Series Champion; 2023 CRA Super Series Champion; 2022 Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series Champion
- Truck number: 17
- Toyota Development Driver