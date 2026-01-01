KADEN HONEYCUTT

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YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Honeycutt joins TRICON Garage to pursue Truck Series title

After making the Championship 4 in a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro last season, Kaden Honeycutt is now in the elite No. 11 TRICON Garage team, primed for a championship push.

About Kaden:

  • Favorite track and why: Would have to say either Darlington Raceway or Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • Most memorable career moment: Would have to say my win at the Snowball Derby in 2024. A special day and race to win.
  • Racing background (high-level): 2024 CARS Pro Late Model Tour Champion; 2024 Snowball Derby Winner;  2021 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Rookie of the Year
  • Truck number: 11
  • Toyota Development Driver

ON-TRACK ACTION

Fr8 Racing 208
Fresh From Florida 250
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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

TUNDRA LIMITED
2025

TUNDRA LIMITED

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TUNDRA PLATINUM
2025

TUNDRA PLATINUM

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TUNDRA TRD PRO
2025

TUNDRA TRD PRO

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TUNDRA CAPSTONE
2025

TUNDRA CAPSTONE

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