YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Honeycutt joins TRICON Garage to pursue Truck Series title
After making the Championship 4 in a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro last season, Kaden Honeycutt is now in the elite No. 11 TRICON Garage team, primed for a championship push.
About Kaden:
- Favorite track and why: Would have to say either Darlington Raceway or Charlotte Motor Speedway.
- Most memorable career moment: Would have to say my win at the Snowball Derby in 2024. A special day and race to win.
- Racing background (high-level): 2024 CARS Pro Late Model Tour Champion; 2024 Snowball Derby Winner; 2021 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Rookie of the Year
- Truck number: 11
- Toyota Development Driver