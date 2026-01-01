YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 7
Friesen set for comeback in 2026
After an up and down 2025 season, Stewart Friesen returns to his No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro on hopes of more visits to victory lane this season.
About Stewart:
- Favorite track and why: New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s always been a favorite of mine and that’s one we have circled, and are excited for.
- Most memorable career moment: My win at Eldora Speedway in 2019. It was a big moment for my career and our team, and it was my first win on dirt. We had that race circled and being able to get the win was huge.
- Racing background (high-level): Four-time Truck Series winner; co-owner of Halmar-Friesen Racing
- Truck number: 52