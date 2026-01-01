STEWART FRIESEN

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YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 7
Friesen set for comeback in 2026

After an up and down 2025 season, Stewart Friesen returns to his No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro on hopes of more visits to victory lane this season.

About Stewart:

  • Favorite track and why: New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s always been a favorite of mine and that’s one we have circled, and are excited for.
  • Most memorable career moment: My win at Eldora Speedway in 2019. It was a big moment for my career and our team, and it was my first win on dirt. We had that race circled and being able to get the win was huge.
  • Racing background (high-level): Four-time Truck Series winner; co-owner of Halmar-Friesen Racing
  • Truck number: 52

ON-TRACK ACTION

Fresh From Florida 250
Fresh From Florida 250
Fr8 Racing 208
Fr8 Racing 208
Fresh From Florida 250
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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

TUNDRA LIMITED
2025

TUNDRA LIMITED

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TUNDRA PLATINUM
2025

TUNDRA PLATINUM

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TUNDRA TRD PRO
2025

TUNDRA TRD PRO

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TUNDRA CAPSTONE
2025

TUNDRA CAPSTONE

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