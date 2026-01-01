YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 4
Tanner Gray back for another Truck Series campaign in 2026
Tanner Gray is ready to take his No. 15 Tundra TRD Pro team to victory lane this season in now his eighth Truck Series season.
About Tanner:
- Favorite track and why: Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I always seem to run well there. We always have that race circled based on the performance we typically have at that track.
- Most memorable career moment: Being able to race with and against my brother, Taylor, last season was quite memorable. Having the chance to compete with him for the full Truck Series season, week-in-and-week-out, is a pretty cool thing.
- Racing background (high-level): 2018 NHRA Pro Stock Champion; Youngest NHRA race winner in NHRA history; youngest champion in NHRA history
- Truck number: 15