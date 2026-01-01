TONI BREIDINGER
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 6
Breidinger joins TRICON Garage for full-time campaign in 2025After two part-time seasons in the Truck Series, Toni Breidinger will take on the full season in 2025, piloting the No. 5 Tundra TRD Pro.
About Toni:
- Favorite track and why: I have a few in mind. First is Phoenix Raceway. The restarts are always fun and exciting there. Next would be Dover Motor Speedway as it’s a super fun track to drive. And also, there’s Daytona International Speedway. I think that one goes without saying.
- Most memorable career moment: My Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway in 2023. I was doing double duty that weekend with also running the ARCA Menards Series and also had Victoria’s Secret as my sponsor. It was a “dream come true” type of weekend for me!
- Racing background (high-level): In 2023, finished 15th at Kansas in her Truck Series debut (best debut finish by a female driver in Truck Series history); 2 016 USAC Speed2 Western US Asphalt Midget Series Champion; Once had the record for female USAC wins at 19
- Truck number: 5