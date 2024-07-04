Almirola, Ashley, Langdon victorious, while dirt win milestone achieved

It was a successful weekend across the country as Aric Almirola, Justin Ashley and Shawn Langdon all picked up victories, while Karter Sarff achieved a milestone win in dirt midget racing for Toyota.

NASCAR

Aric Almirola led the majority of the race and delivered in the final overtime restart to claim his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win for Toyota on Saturday evening at Martinsville Speedway. Almirola, who also won the Dash 4 Cash $100k bonus, led 148 of the 251 laps.