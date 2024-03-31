Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing sweep Toyota Owners weekend in Richmond

Smith, Almirola, Taylor Gray and Corey Heim were the first four to cross the finish line – giving Toyota its second ever top-four sweep in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and first since Dover in 2012.

It was an impressive run for both Gray and Heim, as Gray was making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, and Heim – who was competing for Richmond-native Sam Hunt – led 15 laps, which were the most laps led in a single race for the team. Heim’s fourth-place finish was also a career-best in just his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series start.

POWRI

Toyota-powered drivers won two of three races in the POWRI National Midget League's season-opening Turnpike Challenge this weekend in Oklahoma.

Blake Hahn kicked off the festivities with a victory at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, while rookie Ashton Torgerson took the checkered flag on Saturday night at Port City Raceway. Additionally, Cannon McIntosh earned top three podium finishes in each of the three races and currently leads the point standings.

With the two wins, Toyota is now just one win shy of reaching a milestone 500 national midget feature victories heading into next weekend's Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series double-header in Missouri.

What’s Next

The short track racing continues as the NASCAR teams compete for a grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway this upcoming weekend. The NASCAR Truck Series competes on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.

The Toyota GR Cup returns for its second season at Sonoma Raceway. The first race is on Saturday, April 6 at 4:55 p.m. ET, and the second race is on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Finally, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has its third race at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, with final eliminations on Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.