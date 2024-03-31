Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing sweep Toyota Owners weekend in Richmond

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Race Recap
Hamlin and Smith secure a dominant weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota at Richmond, with Cup and Xfinity Series victories respectively.
“I’ve had the best pit crew all year long,” said Hamlin. “I loved our chances. We still had Martin (Truex Jr.) – he was the deserving race winner there, but you give these pit crews an opportunity – this is what it is all about. You have to have your whole team put together – and they just killed it today.”
- Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin and Chandler Smith delivered for Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing as the duo swept the Toyota Owners race weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Denny Hamlin added to his hometown legacy as his team delivered a perfect pit stop to give him the lead on the final restart and Hamlin did the rest to earn his fifth Cup Series victory at Richmond Raceway.
“It was a great call,” said Smith. “First of all, all glory to God – without him, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now, with this amazing group of guys and gals back at Joe Gibbs Racing with amazing partners like Mobil 1, Toyota Racing. We wouldn’t be able to contend for wins like we are. I won my first Xfinity race here last year – in the ToyotaCare 250 and here we again, with Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra in Mobil 1 Victory Lane.”
- Chandler Smith
Hamlin’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr., looked likely to be the driver to deliver the weekend speed for Joe Gibbs Racing as he won the second stage and led a race-high 228 of 400 laps before the late race caution. Truex would finish fourth – part of four Toyota Camry XSE drivers in the top-10 – Hamlin, Truex, Christopher Bell (sixth) and Tyler Reddick (10th).
Truex retains the points lead with the finish.
Toyota’s Xfinity Series drivers picked a perfect time for a history-making afternoon as they were dominant in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. Chandler Smith took over the points lead with his second victory of the season. Smith drove away from Aric Almirola – who won the first two stages – on his way to the win.
Smith, Almirola, Taylor Gray and Corey Heim were the first four to cross the finish line – giving Toyota its second ever top-four sweep in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and first since Dover in 2012.
It was an impressive run for both Gray and Heim, as Gray was making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, and Heim – who was competing for Richmond-native Sam Hunt – led 15 laps, which were the most laps led in a single race for the team. Heim’s fourth-place finish was also a career-best in just his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series start.
Toyota-powered drivers won two of three races in the POWRI National Midget League's season-opening Turnpike Challenge this weekend in Oklahoma.
Blake Hahn kicked off the festivities with a victory at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, while rookie Ashton Torgerson took the checkered flag on Saturday night at Port City Raceway. Additionally, Cannon McIntosh earned top three podium finishes in each of the three races and currently leads the point standings.
With the two wins, Toyota is now just one win shy of reaching a milestone 500 national midget feature victories heading into next weekend's Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series double-header in Missouri.
The short track racing continues as the NASCAR teams compete for a grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway this upcoming weekend. The NASCAR Truck Series competes on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.
The Toyota GR Cup returns for its second season at Sonoma Raceway. The first race is on Saturday, April 6 at 4:55 p.m. ET, and the second race is on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Finally, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has its third race at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, with final eliminations on Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.