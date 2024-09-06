The annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 highlights exciting racing weekend

Martin Truex Jr. was racing for the lead late, but ran out of fuel on the final corners and was scored 27th in the final finishing order.

Sheldon Creed came so close, once again, to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory – finishing second to race winner Shane van Gisbergen. For the California-native, it was his ninth career Xfinity Series runner-up finish. Creed led three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supras inside the top-10, with Chandler Smith closing in on the points lead with a seventh place run, while John Hunter Nemechek was scored in eighth. Ed Jones, in a Sam Hunt Racing Supra for the second consecutive week, had a solid top-15 run.

