Reddick delivers Heritage Trophy to Toyota with Michigan win

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Race Recap
Tyler Reddick wins at Michigan, claiming the Heritage Trophy for Toyota. Strong top finishes across NASCAR, NHRA, ARCA, and GR Cup highlight a successful weekend
“We went into Sunday night kind of scratching our heads on our McDonald’s Toyota Camry,” said Reddick. “Everyone at 23XI did a really good job. We had a good mindset coming into today on what we need. I love running high, and I couldn’t yesterday. I knew that it was important for us to work on that coming into the race today. The group did a really good job at that, and we made great adjustments. Honestly, going into stage three we had a tough go of it on pit road, but they had a great catch. Great way to get redemption from one year ago here."
- Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick scored the win at Michigan, delivering the Heritage Trophy to Toyota.
Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs worked together masterfully on the final restart as Gibbs pushed Reddick to the lead and the win. It is Reddick’s second win of the season and seventh top-six finish in a row. With the win, Reddick took the regular season points lead for the first time in his career and the first time in the short history of 23XI Racing. Gibbs finished third and doubled his advantage to the Playoff cutline to 39 points.
This one might have frustrated me the most out of all of them so far,” said Creed. “I had a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra as fast as Xfinity internet today, and led the beginning, got spun there and rallied back. I was probably too conservative behind the 20 (John Hunter Nemechek) trying to save fuel. I was a couple, few laps short on fuel there and the 7 (Justin Allgaier) was in a little bit better spot, and once the 7 got around both of us, and the 88 (Carson Kvapil), I know I needed to go. I probably set behind the 20 another two laps and then charged and was running the 7 down. Just had a really good car, but that caution for rain came at a bad time for us.”
- Sheldon Creed
It was a strong Saturday for Team Toyota as both Sheldon Creed (second) and John Hunter Nemechek (third) earned top five finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Creed, who earned his second pole in the last three races, led 23 laps to score his series-best 10th top-five finish of the season – and third in a row.
“This is fantastic,” said Ashley. “What an incredible weekend. You know, the first burnout we did on this new chassis, new car, we had was Q1 here this weekend. I think right now, we’re hitting our stride and it’s all about the Countdown (to the Championship) and preparing for Indy (Toyota U.S. Nationals), which is the next one. This was an all-Team Toyota final and to be able to put this car, specifically, into the winner circle is just (pause), feels so good. Mike Green (crew chief), Tommy DeLago (co-crew chief) and the guys, this is because of them. They work incredibly hard, and they put this car together on short notice. Great job team and thank you to all the SCAG Power Equipment dealers and distributors out there this weekend. It was riding like a cheetah and turf tiger all weekend, so awesome job everybody.”
- Justin Ashley
Team Toyota took on Brainerd International Raceway this weekend, the final race before the Toyota U.S. Nationals and the penultimate race before the Countdown to the Championship. In Top Fuel, Justin Ashley scored Toyota’s fifth Top Fuel win in a row and 13th in 14 NHRA races this season over his Toyota teammate, Shawn Langdon. Doug Kalitta continues to hold the points lead.
In Funny Car, J.R. Todd led Toyota with a semi-final finish. In an incredible display of Team Toyota teamwork, Todd ran the semi-final in Ron Capps’ backup Toyota GR Supra after Todd damaged both his primary and back-up GR Supras throughout the weekend.
It was a double-header weekend for the ARCA Menards Series. On Friday in Michigan, Tanner Gray (third) led five Toyotas inside the top-10 finishers. Connor Zilisch was the race winner. On Sunday, the ARCA Menards Series turned to the dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Toyota partner Venturini Motorsports delivered a first as four women – Amber Balcaen, Toni Breidinger, Taylor Reimer and Isabella Robusto – competed in the race. Fellow Toyota driver William Sawalich led every lap and scored the win with Robusto in second and Reimer in third. With Robusto and Reimer in the top-five, it is the first time in ARCA history that two women have finished inside the top-five in a single race.
On Saturday, Spike Kohlbecker earned his fifth career victory with a win in the rain-drenched Road America race. Toyota’s development drivers in the field – Westin Workman and Jade Avedisian – also impressed, with Workman delivering a top-five finish and Avedisian delivering the fastest lap. On Sunday, points leader Gresham Wagner defeated Workman in a close battle to the finish.
There were two races for the GT4 cars at Road America this weekend, but Sunday proved to be the better of the two for Team Toyota as Tyler Gonzalez and Corey Lewis finished second in the silver class, while Lance Bergsten and Anthony Geraci were third in the AM class.
NASCAR heads to an iconic track on the tour – Daytona International Speedway – with NASCAR Xfinity Series action on Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. On Saturday, August 24, the NASCAR Cup Series competes at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
The NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series runs at The Milwaukee Mile as a double header on Sunday, August 25. The ARCA race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET, with the Trucks on track at 4:00 p.m. ET. Both races are on FS1.