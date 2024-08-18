Reddick delivers Heritage Trophy to Toyota with Michigan win

TOYOTA GR CUP

On Saturday, Spike Kohlbecker earned his fifth career victory with a win in the rain-drenched Road America race. Toyota’s development drivers in the field – Westin Workman and Jade Avedisian – also impressed, with Workman delivering a top-five finish and Avedisian delivering the fastest lap. On Sunday, points leader Gresham Wagner defeated Workman in a close battle to the finish.

GT4

There were two races for the GT4 cars at Road America this weekend, but Sunday proved to be the better of the two for Team Toyota as Tyler Gonzalez and Corey Lewis finished second in the silver class, while Lance Bergsten and Anthony Geraci were third in the AM class.

What’s Next

NASCAR heads to an iconic track on the tour – Daytona International Speedway – with NASCAR Xfinity Series action on Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. On Saturday, August 24, the NASCAR Cup Series competes at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series runs at The Milwaukee Mile as a double header on Sunday, August 25. The ARCA race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET, with the Trucks on track at 4:00 p.m. ET. Both races are on FS1.