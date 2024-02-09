Reddick Wins Cup Series Regular Season Championship

All nine Toyota NHRA racers advanced to the six-race Countdown to the Championship, which begins in two weeks at Maple Grove. Doug Kalitta leads the Toyota dragster contingent as the No. 1 seed in Top Fuel, while J.R. Todd will start the postseason in fourth in Funny Car.

ARCA

Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews led every lap of the ARCA Menards Series race at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds to score his first ARCA win of the season on Sunday night.

FORMULA DRIFT

Fredric Aasbo made the finals at Utah Motorsports Campus, falling just short of a marquee win. Aasbo now sits third in the PRO points, while Toyota holds a commanding lead in the Auto Cup.

OFF-ROAD

The weekend in Crandon, Wisconsin, was one to remember for CJ Greaves. The Wisconsin-native captured the PRO4 Championship after finishing third on Saturday and was victorious Sunday in the Red Bull Crandon World Cup that featured the PRO2 and PRO4 classes battling against one another. The PRO4 title is the ninth in Greaves’ career and his third consecutive championship.

USAC

Toyota drivers swept the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Firemen's Nationals at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, this weekend. Rookie Zach Wigal led Cannon McIntosh in a Toyota one-two finish on Sunday night. McIntosh led 29 of 30 laps on his way to the victory Monday with Daison Pursley placing second and Wigal finishing third as Toyota drivers swept the podium. With 10 races remaining, Pursley holds the championship lead with McIntosh currently second.