Ashley wins Dallas, while three Toyotas advance to the Round of 8

Justin Ashley took over the points lead with a race win at Texas Motorplex, while all three Toyota drivers advanced in the Round of 8 after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte.

NHRA

Justin Ashley took back the Top Fuel points lead with a holeshot win in the final round at Texas Motorplex. The New York-native scored his fourth win of the season. With two races and eight rounds of racing to go, Ashley now holds over a two-round lead in the standings over fellow Toyota driver Antron Brown.