Toyota Sweeps Weekend at Phoenix; Claims Top Fuel Win in Gainesville

For Hamlin, the runner-up result was his best finish of the season and marked his 17th career top-five finish at Phoenix Raceway. John Hunter Nemechek also had a solid day, charging from a 36th-place starting position to be inside the top-10 in the closing stages of the race and finishing 14th at the checkered flag.

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, JGR driver Aric Almirola captured his first victory of the 2025 season in a thrilling, last lap three-wide finish. Almirola made a pass in the final corner and edged his No. 19 GR Supra across the line first. In two starts so far in 2025, Almirola has two top-five finishes – the Phoenix victory and a third-place result at Atlanta.