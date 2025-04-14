Team Toyota scores several strong runs in busy race weekend

XTREME MIDGET

Toyota drivers Jacob Denney and Karter Sarff combined to sweep the weekend’s two national midget feature events at Farmer City (Illinois) Raceway, co-sanctioned by the Xtreme Outlaw Series and the POWRi National Midget League.

Denney would lead 21 laps in Friday’s 25-lap feature to earn his second national feature win of the season with Zach Daum finishing second and Sarff placing third to give Toyota-powered drivers a podium sweep on the night.

On Saturday, it was Sarff's turn to take the checkered flag after taking the lead with 10 laps remaining. Six different Toyota-powered drivers have now won in 2025, combining for eight wins in the first 11 national midget feature races this year.