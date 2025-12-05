Team Toyota delivers strong performance on track

FORMULA DRIFT

Fredric Aasbo continued his strong start to the season as he advanced to the finale at Road Atlanta on Saturday. He had a fierce battle with James Deane, with two one-more-time runs, before finishing second. Aasbo leaves the second race of the year tied for the points lead.

It was also a career night for Jhonnattan Castro as he finished in fourth – his best-ever finish in Formula DRIFT competition. With the strong performance, Castro now sits in the top-five in the overall standings.

ARCA

William Sawalich, Mason Mitchell and Lawless Alan followed race winner Brenden Queen to the finish line on Friday night at Kansas Speedway. Alan’s third top-five finish of the season allowed him to close to just one point out of the ARCA championship standings lead heading into Charlotte.