Toyota drivers have strong performance in Toyota/Save Mart 350

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Race Recap
Chase Briscoe leads four Toyota drivers in the top seven at Sonoma, while Sawalich, McIntosh, and Porto also deliver wins across Xfinity, USAC, and GT4.
Chase Briscoe led four Toyota drivers in the top-seven finishers in the annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Briscoe’s career-best performance on a road course led to a second-place finish Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway. His teammate Christopher Bell (fifth) placed a second Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Camry inside the top-five, while Tyler Reddick (sixth) and Ty Gibbs (seventh) followed Bell to the line. Shane Van Gisbergen was the race winner.
“I felt like every time I would get close; he would just start driving back away,” said Briscoe. “We were definitely the second-best car. I don’t really know what more I need – maybe a little bit a grip, but even if I had a little more grip, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to gain the speed that he had. But overall, great day for the Bass Pro Shops Toyota. This is by far my worst race track, so to run second to him, it definitely means a lot, so proud of the day.”
-Chase Briscoe
Toyota drivers continue to excel in the inaugural In-Season Tournament as three of the final four remaining drivers are part of Team Toyota. Gibbs and Reddick face off next weekend at Dover, while John Hunter Nemechek looks to beat Ty Dillon to ensure a Toyota tournament winner.
William Sawalich had a career day at Sonoma Raceway, as the Minnesota-native earned a third-place finish to lead Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Sawalich led three JGR Toyotas – Riley Herbst (fifth) and Taylor Gray (seventh) inside the top-10 finishers. Connor Zilisch was the race winner.
“It was a great weekend for us,” said Sawalich. “Everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing – I can’t thank the ARCA guys enough for yesterday, and the Xfinity guys today. They put together a good Soundgear GR Supra that was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just a great, great day to be honest. Our early run speed at times was comparable to them, but our long run, we couldn’t keep up with them. They were pretty dang good.”
-William Sawalich
William Sawalich led every lap in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series West race and scored his first victory of the season in a wild three-wide finish after a late-race restart.
Nitro Motorsports’ Tyler Kicera drove to his first victory in nearly three years on Saturday at Watkins Glen International. Despite a mechanical issue, Toyota driver Thomas Annunziata took over the championship lead.
Toyota Development Driver Kiko Porto continued his winning ways with a victory in the GSX class in Saturday’s VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park as he led every lap. Porto was joined on the podium by Steven Clemons.
CJ Greaves added to his championship lead with a victory in Saturday’s Pro 4 race, followed by a third-place finish on Sunday in Elk River, Minnesota.
Toyota drivers combined to sweep the USAC NOS Energy Drink's Mid-America Midget Week, which featured four races in five days in three different states.
Cannon McIntosh proved to be the big winner of the week's activities, scoring an opening night win at Sweet Springs (Mo.) Motorsports Complex on Tuesday and then closing out the weekend with a late pass to win the Midwest Midget Championship at Jefferson County (Neb.) Speedway. Also earning wins were Drake Edwards, who was victorious at Mitchell County Fairgrounds Raceway in Beloit, Kansas, on Wednesday and Gavin Miller who won Friday's opening night at Jefferson County. McIntosh would finish in the top two in all four races and has climbed into the series point lead.
NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile, Dover Motor Speedway, next weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT.
The Toyota GR Cup series hits its midpoint of the season as they have two races at Virginia International Raceway. Race one is on Saturday, July 19 at 2:05 p.m. ET, while race two is on Sunday, July 20 at 12:45 p.m. ET.
Formula DRIFT heads to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, just outside of St. Louis, for their fifth race of the season. Final eliminations are on Saturday, July 19 starting at 4:15 p.m. ET on FormulaD.com and TGRNA.com.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series kicks off its annual Western Swing at Pacific Raceways near Seattle. Final eliminations are on Sunday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.