Toyota drivers have strong performance in Toyota/Save Mart 350

GT4

Toyota Development Driver Kiko Porto continued his winning ways with a victory in the GSX class in Saturday’s VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park as he led every lap. Porto was joined on the podium by Steven Clemons.



OFF ROAD

CJ Greaves added to his championship lead with a victory in Saturday’s Pro 4 race, followed by a third-place finish on Sunday in Elk River, Minnesota.



USAC

Toyota drivers combined to sweep the USAC NOS Energy Drink's Mid-America Midget Week, which featured four races in five days in three different states.

Cannon McIntosh proved to be the big winner of the week's activities, scoring an opening night win at Sweet Springs (Mo.) Motorsports Complex on Tuesday and then closing out the weekend with a late pass to win the Midwest Midget Championship at Jefferson County (Neb.) Speedway. Also earning wins were Drake Edwards, who was victorious at Mitchell County Fairgrounds Raceway in Beloit, Kansas, on Wednesday and Gavin Miller who won Friday's opening night at Jefferson County. McIntosh would finish in the top two in all four races and has climbed into the series point lead.