Heim adds to victory tally, while Greaves hits a career milestone

FORMULA DRIFT

Jhonnattan Castro continued his career season in Formula DRIFT as he advanced to his third Final Four in six races to lead Toyota at Evergreen Speedway, just outside of Seattle. Matt Field was the event winner. With two races remaining, Fredric Aasbo sits second in the standings – 40 points out of the lead, while Castro is in sixth. Toyota is also in a fierce battle for the Auto Cup, sitting just two points out of the lead with two races remining.

ARCA

Brent Crews led the first 38 laps during ARCA’s race on Friday at Watkins Glen, but had a mechanical issue prior to the final restart and was forced to pit. Kris Wright, who finished third, was the top Toyota finisher.

XTREME OUTLAW

Jacob Denney took the lead late and went on to win the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series feature at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Saturday night, enroute to capturing the four-race Appalachian Midget Week title. Overall, Denney finished the week with two wins, a second and a third in the four Pennsylvania races. Denney kicked off the week’s activities with a dominating win on Wednesday at Action Track USA and then placed second on Thursday at Linda's Speedway. Friday night would see Denney's teammate Gavin Miller lead all 30 laps with Denney finishing third. Following Saturday's win, Denney has recorded a series record eight wins in 18 Xtreme events this season. He’s expanded his championship lead to over 273 points with just six races remaining.